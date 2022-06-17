Rookie group TO1 to make a comeback with 3 new members as Minsu, Jerome & Woonggi depart from the group

On June 17, WAKEONE's management company announced that the three existing members (Minsu, Jerome, and Woonggi) left TO1 and the new members Daigo, Renta, and Yeo Jeong joined, and they plan to work as a new 9-member group.

Daigo and Renta, who are newly joined this time, are Japanese members and have a considerable fandom in Japan, showing off their outstanding skills, such as placing 13th and 16th in the final rankings in Produce 101 Japan Season 2, respectively. Yeo Jeong to become the youngest member of TO1 is a member who is highly talented in many ways and is expected to grow in the future.

Minsu, Jerome, and Woonggi, who have left the team, are also preparing for a new start and will continue to support WAKEONE as artists. TO1, which has been re-formed as a new 9-member group, will start full-fledged domestic activities with a new album in July. From the second half of this year, we plan to start our global expansion.

Here’s the full message from WAKEONE Entertainment:-

"Hello, this is WAKEONE.

We would like to inform you about the activities of our artist TO1. WAKEONE and TO1 members had time to reflect on our activities of the past two years and think hard about the group's leap forward going into the future. We kept all directions in mind and tried to find the best solution, and after continuous discussion, TO1 decided to take on new challenges through the re-establishment of team identity and refining the direction of the team.

First, members Minsu, Jerome, and Woonggi decided to leave TO1 and prepare for a new start after an in-depth conversation about team identity and direction. As a result, three members will join us as TO1, including Daigo and Renta, respectively 13th and 16th-ranking contestants from PRODUCE 101 JAPAN Season 2, and our new youngest member Yeo Jeong.

Starting with the release of a new album in July, TO1 will continue to actively engage in domestic and global activities, and we will continue to provide full support for TO1's activities in the future. The members who left TO1 are artists with excellent capabilities and charm, and they are preparing for a new start. We will do our best to support them as our artists. We ask you for a lot of support for all the TO1 members, including members who have left TO1 and are preparing for a new start, and members who are new to the team.

Thank you. "

What do you think of the changes? Let us know in the comments below.