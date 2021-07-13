Rookie group WEEEKLY gear up for a summer comeback

The newly popular rookie group WEEEKLY to comeback after 5 months. Read ahead to know more.

WEEEKLY is currently preparing for their newest album which is set to release early August. This would mark WEEEKLY’s first comeback after 5 months. Their previous comeback was the hit summer song ‘After School’ which was an instant success for them, with their MV gaining 85 million views and the Tiktok challenge went viral as well. Compared to that, their debut MV ‘Tag Me’ gained 17 million views. They are currently in the spotlight and their fans are eagerly waiting to see what new concept the group would adopt.

WEEEKLY is a seven-member group under Play M Entertainment (Home to APINK, VICTON, Han Seung Woo,etc) were formerly known as PLAY M Girls and Fav Girls. The members consist of Soojin (Leader), Jiyoon (Lead Dancer), Monday (Main Vocalist), Soeun (Lead Vocalist), Jaehee (Lead Rapper), Jihan (Lead Vocalist) and Zoa (Main Rapper, Maknae). They debuted on June 30, 2020 with their debut album ‘We Are’ which features the title track ‘Tag Me’. The group has also picked up six ‘Rookie of the Year’ awards in 2020, including at Melon Music Awards and MAMA. They truly proved themselves as the sister group of APINK and VICTON. Known for their cute school girl and hyperfeminine concept, they are widely loved by non-fans as well for their bright, sweet performance in a time where a lot of girl groups are trying other concepts like girl crush or dark.

Recently one of the members, Jihan, turned 17 and to commemorate her birthday as well as a small gift to the fans, Play M released her cover of Ariana Grande’s “Daydreamin” from her debut album ‘Yours Truly’. The video was sweet and playful in nature and as usual, her vocals made the song sound even better.

While you wait for WEEEKLY's new comeback, watch their recent hit song ‘After School’ here:

