Rookie group WEi to make a comeback with the 4th mini album in March

According to officials on February 25th, WEi has confirmed a comeback for March and is in the final stages of work. WEi's comeback is the first in 9 months since June 2021. The last album 'Identity: Action', marked the end of the series and this time it will show a new side.

WEi, which showed the rapid growth of 4th-generation idols by recording 64,000 copies in Initial Chodong sales (counted in one week after album sales) with the last album, this time shows the start of a new series and more mature music and performance. In the last album, the members participated in a number of songs, so expectations are high this time as well.

WEi is a six-member South Korean boy group formed by Oui Entertainment. The group consists of Jang Daehyeon, Kim Donghan, Yoo Yongha, Kim Yohan, Kang Seokhwa and Kim Junseo. The group made their debut on October 5, 2020, with their first EP titled ‘Identity: First Sight’. On February 24, 2021, WEi returned with their second EP Identity: Challenge and its lead single ‘All Or Nothing’.

On June 9, 2021, WEi released their third EP Identity: Action and its lead single ‘Bye Bye Bye’. On October 1, 2021, WEi released the promotional single ‘Starry Night (Prod. Dress)’ through Universe Music for the mobile application, Universe.

Kim Yohan is a South Korean singer and actor. He is a member of WEi and is a former member of boy group X1, finishing first on ‘Produce X 101’. He made his solo debut with the digital single ‘No More’ on August 25, 2020. He debuted in acting through ‘A Love So Beautiful’.

ALSO READ: BTS sets double records as music video for ‘Dynamite’ hits 1.4 billion views on YouTube

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the news? Let us know in the comments below.