Rookie group Xikers officially reveals the fan club name

The members of Xikers, Minjae, Junmin, Sumin, Jinsik, Hyunwoo, Junghun, Seeun, Yujun, Hunter, and Yechan, met with global fans on May 26th through a live broadcast on the official YouTube channel of KQ Entertainment and announced the name of the official fan club. In the past, Xikers held an official fan club name contest that attracted a lot of attention from fans. Among incalculable choices, Xikers has named 'roadY' as the authority group of followers name, and that implies that they will go on an experience and excursion together as the directions (y) that recommend the street they will stroll forward as explorers.

Xikers’ fandom:

Accordingly, Xikers said, "May 26th is the birthday of all RoadYs. It is by all accounts a beautiful name that works out in a good way for Xikers. I feel so good about the name.” he added, joining the members in singing the happy birthday song. By combining the unknowable numbers 'x' and 'hikers,' Xikers, who made their debut in the music industry with the meaning 'boys who travel through time and space in search of coordinates,' released their first mini album, 'House of Tricky: Door'. With 'HOUSE OF TRICKY' the album, titled 'Doorbell Ringing,' sold more than 100,000 copies in its first week. The fact that it was ranked as the fifth best debut album by a boy band ever was surprising. In particular, they reached number 75 on the Billboard 200 just 12 days after their debut, and they were reborn as '5th generation K-Pop group' by appearing on seven Billboard charts.

Xikers’ achievements:

The label reported on May 8 that Xikers, who had just released their first mini album titled "HOUSE OF TRICKY: On March 30th, Doorbell Ringing made their debut on SBS, which aired on May 7 and featured a loud doorbell ring. They triumphed when it's all said and done with the keep going phase of 'ROCKSTAR' on 'Inkigayo'. On that day, Xikers not only exuded a youthful charm resembling that of a rookie with their energizing yellow point styling, but also showed off their powerful energy through live performances and performances, successfully completing their final official music broadcast activity for their debut album, thanks to the enthusiastic support of their fans.

