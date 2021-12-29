Rookie groups OMEGA X and DRIPPIN own their dark personalities in the new concept photos

On December 29, Spire Entertainment released new concept photos for OMEGA X’s upcoming album ‘Love Like Me’. In the published photo, OMEGA X's members show intense images under the red lighting. The three of them radiated a unique fatal charm with their calm and hot eyes. In particular, each member's face is engraved with a question mark one by one, raising a strange curiosity amongst the fans.

OMEGA X used 3D objects in the previously released coming-up video to foretell a different charm that has not been shown before. Therefore, expectations are growing for OMEGA X, which will prove the essence of the surreal sexy concept through the 'LIKE' version. The second mini album 'LOVE ME LIKE' is a new album that contains OMEGA X's mature visuals and bolder charm. The group will release teasers for the 'LIKE' version sequentially following the 'LOVE' version to prove the concept's limitless ability.

On December 29th, Woollim Entertainment, the agency, released the first concept photo of DRIPPIN's third mini-album 'Villain' through the official social media handles. In the concept photo, the members radiated intense eyes, creating a chic yet rebellious atmosphere. The members, who perfectly owned the intense makeup looks, raised the global fans' expectations for the 'villain' by foretelling a 180-degree change with the freshness they displayed with their first single 'Free Pass'.

'Villain' is a new album released by DRIPPIN about 7 months after 'Free Pass'. With a fatal charm that has never been shown before, the group is once again hunting for global fans through 'Villain'. Meanwhile, DRIPPIN's third mini-album 'Villain' will be available on various music sites on January 17th.

