The Rookie: Jenna Dewan JOINS season 4 as a series regular

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Nov 02, 2021 09:52 PM IST  |  4.4K
   
The Rookie season 4 is here
Jenna Dewan most recently appeared in Fox's The Resident and Netflix's musical drama Soundtrack
Jenna Dewan has been elevated to series regular on ABC's detective drama The Rookie's fourth season. However, this will come as little surprise to some readers, given the police procedural writer, Alexi Hawley, already hinted to the firefighter's longer future after arriving in the third season's finale.

"We couldn't really do a ton of love interest stuff during the middle of the pandemic, but at the end of the day it felt like, 'Let's find [John Nolan] somebody to potentially take us into next season'. And Jen is really special, and I love the character," he said earlier as per TVLine via Deadline. However, Bailey Nune, played by Dewan, is a firefighter. Bailey was asked out by Nolan (Nathan Fillion) following a meet-cute in the Season 3 finale. She was fun and unexpected, with a subversive sense of humour. Recently, Dewan, who has been in four of the first six episodes of the season, released behind-the-scenes photographs and videos from the set of the programme.

Meanwhile, as per Deadline, Dewan most recently appeared in Fox's The Resident and Netflix's musical drama Soundtrack. She will next be seen as a judge on CBS' Come Dance With Me, which shot in Australia over the summer, and as Lucy Lane from Supergirl on the CW's Superman & Lois. UTA, Management 360, and attorney Dave Feldman represent Dewan.

Interestingly, following the tragic shooting on the set of the independent film Rust, The Rookie became the first programme to prohibit "live" gunfire on location last week.

Credits: Getty Images, TVLine, Deadline


