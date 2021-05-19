Rookie K Pop groups that are gearing up to be the next big thing, feat TRI.BE and Ciipher

They are the next big thing! Watch out for these amazing rookie groups. Read on to find out.

K-pop is growing by leaps and bounds and with the rapid globalisation, Korean music is reaching fans at every nook and corner in this world. With increased exposure, comes the tremendous pressure to stand out, especially when the competition is so intense! Every year new K-pop groups debut hoping to make a mark in the industry and the music world, however, only a few successfully make a mark. We take a look at 5 K Pop groups that are gearing up to be the next big thing.

1. TRI.BE

Tri.be, short for Triangle Being, is a South Korean girl group formed in 2021 by TR Entertainment and Universal Music Group. The group consists of seven members: Songsun, Kelly, Jinha, Hyunbin, Jia, Soeun and Mire. Tri.be debuted in February 2021, with their single album Tri.be Da Loca. You should check out their song DOOM DOOM TA.

2. Ciipher

Ciipher is a boy group created by South Korean singer Rain under R.A.I.N. Company. The group consists of Tan, Hwi, Hyunbin, Keita, Tag, Dohwan and Won. The group debuted on March 15, 2021, with the extended play (EP) An Ggulyeo. If you want to start stanning Ciipher, I Like You is a great song to start with.

3. PURPLE KISS

Also called PURPLE K!SS, is a 7-member girl group under RBW Entertainment. The group consists of Park Jieun, Na Goeun, Dosie, Ireh, Yuki, Chaein and Swan. They released a pre-debut single on November 26, 2020 and a second one on February 3, 2021. They debuted in March 15, 2021 with the title track Ponzona. Their debut title track, Ponzona is a good way to become a fan of PURPLE KISS.

4. LIGHTSUM

LIGHTSUM is an 8 member pre-debut girl group under Cube Entertainment. The lineup consists of Sangah, Chowon, Nayoung, Hina, Juhyeon, Yujeong, Huiyeon and Jian. They are all set to debut in May.

5. T1419

MOMOLAND's adorable little brothers, T1419 is the new boy group to watch out for. They are signed under the agency MLD Entertainment. They consist of 9 members: Noa, Sian, Kevin, Gunwoo, Leo, On, Zero, Kairi and Kio. They released a pre-debut single titled, Dracula on October 27, 2020. They debuted on January 11th, 2021 with their first single album BEFORE SUNRISE Part. 1. Their pre-debut release, Dracula is a good introduction to this talented group.

