Rookie Monsters NewJeans’ popular track Ditto makes history on Melon Chart by surpassing BTS’ Dynamite

NewJeans proved their title as rookie monster after their track Ditto surpassed BTS’ Dynamite by charting at no. 1 for 76 days while Dynamite charted for 75 days. Ditto also made history by charting 10 consecutive weeks.

NewJeans’ achievements:

New Jeans, who proved their best performance in 2022, challenged for the most awards by recording the most 6 nominations. With the hit song 'Attention' and the album 'NewJeans 1st EP 'New Jeans', New Jeans won 2 genre categories such as Best K-Pop Song and Album Awards, Rookie of the Year, Song of the Year, Musician of the Year, Album of the Year, etc. New Jeans succeeded in winning the song award with Attention, beating Red Velvet's Feel My Rhythm, LE SSERAFIM's ANTIFRAGILE, IVE's LOVE DIVE, and (G)I-DLE's TOMBOY. NewJeans', LE SSERAFIM, IVE and (G)I-DLE was also included in the nominations for the Best K-Pop Album Award

Cookie:

According to Spotify on March 4th, 'Cookie', the triple title song of NewJeans' debut album 'New Jeans', has accumulated 100 million 53 2023 streams as of the last 2 days. 'Cookie' is NewJeans' 5th 100 million streaming song. Previously, NewJeans had debuted songs 'Hype Boy' and 'Attention', followed by 'Ditto', a song from the single album 'OMG', and the title song 'OMG' of the same name. 'Hype Boy' was released in 98 days, 'Attention' in 110 days, 'Ditto' in 33 days, and 'OMG' in 37 days.

About NewJeans:

NewJeans, who had debuted in July of 2022, released four MVs- Attention, Hype Boy, Cookie and Hurt. They gained popularity with their unique songs, choreography and charm. They soon made their comeback with Ditto and OMG, causing yet another craze for their addicting tunes. They gained popularity because they tried a new concept, standing out from the other 4th Gen K-Pop groups, which has worked well for them so far!

