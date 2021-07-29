Rookie actor Park Do Wook reportedly joins cast of SBS' upcoming drama ‘Our Beloved Summer’

According to reports on July 19, rookie actor Park Do Wook has announced that he has been cast in SBS' new Monday-Tuesday drama Our Beloved Summer.

Our Beloved Summer is a coming of age drama that will revolve around the complicated feelings of former lovers who were forced to reunite because a documentary they filmed in high school suddenly rose to fame.



Park Do Wook would take the role of Chi Seong. His character is the manager of NJ, played by Roh Jeong Eui. Thanks to that, he would have frequent encounters with Choi Woong (Choi Woo Shik) and Gook Yeon Soo (Kim Da Mi). Chi Seong is a character who has been with NJ for a long time. He knows what is going on and protects her to the best of his abilities. He is a person who gives strength to NJ, like family, in difficult or important moments. He also has a good personality.

Actor Kim Sung Cheol has also been cast in a lead role in the drama. Actors Park Jin Joo, Jeon Hye Won, Park Yeon Woo and Jung Kang Hee are also known to have participated as various support characters.

Our Beloved Summer will be directed by Kim Yoon Jin and penned by Failing in Love screenwriter Lee Na Eun. The romantic comedy will be launched in both television series and webtoon formats. The filming will reportedly begin this month and it will premiere later this year on SBS with a total of 16 episodes.

Park Do Wook is an actor who has progressed step by step without an agency with his acting skills built up through musicals and theatrical plays. He will return to the stage, the root of his acting, through the role of Ji Hoon in the music play Brilliant in August.

