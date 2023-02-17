Rookie queens IVE confirmed to make their comeback 8 months after ‘After LIKE’ in April

In particular, IVE, who performed two new songs that had never been released before at the first fan-con 'The Prom Queens' recently held, is preparing painstakingly to include as many songs as possible in this album. As IVE is expected to release his first full-length album through this comeback, fans' expectations are amplifying.

As a result of the coverage of a South Korean media outlet on February 17th, IVE will release a new album in early April. IVE's comeback is about 8 months since the third single title song 'After Like' released in August last year. At various awards ceremonies that have been ongoing since the end of last year, attention is focused on what kind of achievements they will achieve this time as they swept the rookie award and the grand prize at the same time.

About IVE:

Meanwhile, IVE, who debuted in December 2021, started with the debut song 'ELEVEN', followed by the second single 'LOVE DIVE' and the third single title song 'After LIKE'. The track was successful. According to the latest chart released by Billboard on the 14th (local time) (as of February 18), IVE performed on Billboard Global Excl. / Highest ranking 9th) It ranked 191st on the chart and succeeded in charting for 25 consecutive weeks.

'After Like', which was released on August 22 last year, appeared on various charts of Billboard in about a week after its release, announcing the start of an unusual long-term box office hit. In particular, on the Billboard Global 200 chart, ‘After LIKE’ succeeded in first entering at No. 48, then recorded the highest ranking of No. 20, as well as staying on the chart for 17 weeks, winning and winning. In addition, IVE is proving his long-running power on the Billboard Global (excluding the US) chart and the Billboard Japan Hot 100, a detailed chart of the HITS OF THE WORLD, and the South Korea Songs chart.

ALSO READ: MAMAMOO’s Hwasa, BoA, Lee Hyori, Uhm Jung Hwa and Kim Wan Sun confirmed as cast for tvN’s new variety show

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

What do you think of IVE's comeback? Let us know in the comments below.