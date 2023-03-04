Rookie queens LE SSERAFIM gain new milestone as their latest album ANTIFRAGILE crosses 1 million album sales

LE SSERAFIM achieved the first 'Million Seller' since their debut with ANTIFRAGILE. According to Circle Chart on March 2nd, LE SSERAFIM’s 2nd mini album 'ANTIFRAGILE' has sold a total of 1,030,808 copies so far. They boasted their popularity by rising to the ranks of million-selling artists.

According to the agency Source Music on March 2nd, LE SSERAFIM released a total of 13 songs in Korea and Japan, and the cumulative number of plays on Spotify exceeded 600 million. LE SSERAFIM proved its box office success by adding 100 million streams in just over a month after reaching 500 million cumulative views on January 25.In particular, the title song 'FEARLESS' of the 1st mini album released in Korea has been streamed about 174 million times, and the title song 'ANTIFRAGILE' of the 2nd mini album has been streamed about 185 million times, making it popular worldwide.

LE SSERAFIM’s achievements:

According to the announcement of the Recording Industry Association of Japan on the 28th, the title song 'ANTIFRAGILE' of LE SSERAFIM's 2nd mini album has surpassed 50 million streams as of January 2023 and has obtained 'Gold' certification in the streaming category. This is LE SSERAFIM's second 'Gold' certification in its career. LE SSERAFIM debut song 'FEARLESS,' released in Korea in May last year, has been certified 'Gold' in the streaming category by the Recording Industry Association of Japan as of September 2022. LE SSERAFIM also stood out in terms of album performance. With their Japanese debut single 'FEARLESS,' released on the 25th of last month, they exceeded 250,000 cumulative shipments as of January 2023, and obtained the gold disk 'Platinum' certification. Among the 4th generation girl groups currently active, LE SSERAFIM is the only team that has been certified for their album 'Platinum'.

