Rookie queens NewJeans to reveal pre-release track and new album on THESE months

As a result of South Korean media outlet coverage on April 4th, it was confirmed that NewJeans will release a pre-release song at the end of June and begin full-fledged comeback activities. Following this, NewJeans will release a new album containing pre-released songs in early July.

This kind of promotion is similar to the first single 'OMG'. New Jeans pre-released the b-side song 'Ditto' on December 19 2022, and released their first single album 'OMG' on January 2 the following year. In particular, 'OMG' and 'Ditto' stayed on the US Billboard 'Hot 100' chart for 6 weeks and 5 weeks, respectively, while 'Ditto' topped the Melon chart for 14 consecutive weeks, a first record since the launch of the Melon service. At the same time as their debut, they became a 'global rising star' by sweeping the domestic and international music charts with all songs including the first single 'OMG' and 'Ditto' following the triple title songs 'Hype boy', 'Attention' and 'Cookie' of the first mini album 'NewJeans'. NewJeans, which has established itself as a Expectations are high on how much good results they will bring with the pre-released song released in June and present a gift to K-pop fans around the world.

NewJeans reached the top with 'Hype Boy' on the SBS music program 'Inkigayo', which aired on April 2nd. The song earned the highest score in the online music category. 'Inkigayo' is ranked by summing up figures reflecting 55% of online music scores, 30% of social media, 10% of on-air scores, 10% of albums, 5% of real-time app voting, and 5% of viewer pre-voting. This is the first time that NewJeans has topped a music show with 'Hype Boy'. Previously, during their debut album activities, another title song 'Attention' had 5 wins on music broadcasts, but it is rare to have several songs alternately ranked first, regardless of whether it is a new release or a previous work. This shows that NewJeans' syndrome-like popularity continues steadily.

