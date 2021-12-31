'Rookies’ starring Kang Daniel & Chae Soo Bin releases second poster

Disney+ has released a youthful second poster for its upcoming original series, ‘Rookies’. Set to air in the first half of 2022, ‘Rookies’ is highly anticipated for a multitude of reasons, including the fact that singer and KONNECT Entertainment CEO Kang Daniel will be making his acting debut as the male lead of the show.

The new poster for ‘Rookies’ reads, “At the age of 20, our small world was changing”, signalling a fresh take on the tumultuous period of youth, revolving around a group of freshmen entering a police academy.

Disney+ also took to Instagram to tease the upcoming police drama in a new, unexpected format. The teaser takes the form of a freshman university recruitment ad, stating “For those wanting to register for the course, a new semester will begin in the first half of 2022.

The cast includes Chae Soo Bin, Lee Shin Young, Park Yoo Na, Park Seong Jun, Min Do Hee, Kim Woo Seok, and Cheon Young Min, alongside Kang Daniel. Disney+ previously released an exciting teaser for ‘Rookies’ showing the 8 students attempting to adjust to their new life at the academy.

Check out the teaser below!

Production staff for ‘Rookies’ had earlier shared that, “‘Rookies’ is a romantic comedy that highlights the growth and youth of these police academy students. The students will show an interesting mix of their dynamic growth as well as their exciting stories.”

Stay tuned for more details about ‘Rookies’!