Rosé supports Kim Go Eun’s ‘Yumi’s Cells’ Season 2; Lisa voted Most Beautiful Face of 2021

On December 28, BLACKPINK’s Rosé showed a testament to her love for friend and actress, Kim Go Eun. The actress has been busy filming for Season 2 of her hit drama ‘Yumi’s Cells’, and Rosé did a sweet show of support to her friend by sending a coffee truck to the set.

Kim Go Eun expressed her gratitude for the thoughtful gift by sharing photos of herself posing in front of the truck, to her Instagram story. The actress also tagged Rosé and wrote, “Thank you so, so, so much, Chaeyoung" (Rosé’s Korean name) with kiss face emojis.

Check out the photos below.



Rosé became fast friends with Kim Go Eun after she made a guest appearance on JTBC’s ‘Sea of Hope’. She later reposted the actress’s story to her own Instagram story.

Additionally, on December 28, Rosé dropped a cover of the song ‘Wildfire’ by Cautious Clay on her official YouTube channel. In the video, Rosé sings along while strumming her guitar, with a gorgeous sunset lighting up the sky in the background. This is her latest upload to her YouTube channel in over seven months.

Watch Rosé’s cover, below.

In other news, member Lisa has been voted as The Most Beautiful Face of 2021 by TC Candler! TC Candler recently announced their annual list of the ‘100 Most Beautiful Faces’ for this year, and Lisa has come out on top! Last year, Lisa ranked No. 2 on the annual list, and this year, she has topped her previous achievement.