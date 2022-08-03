The Rose 5th Debut Anniversary: Best tracks of the talented K-Pop band feat. ‘Sorry’ and more

The Rose is a South Korean pop rock band formerly under J&Star Company. The band is composed of four members: Kim Woosung (vocals, guitar), Park Dojoon (keyboard), Lee Hajoon (drums), and Lee Jaehyeong (bass). Prior to its debut with J&Star, the band had long been a popular indie group before making its official mainstream release with ‘Sorry’ on August 3, 2017. Here are the top 5 tracks of the talented band:-

Rose

Their debut track, ‘Sorry’ displayed the group’s sound in a beautiful manner. With soft and ballad style song, the group talked about the one that got away and how painful the separation was. The heartbreak anthem was coupled with a guitar heavy chorus which showed the tension being created in the situation. The MV itself had simple but effective scenes where they are seen trying to make up for the words said and things done but it was too late.

Like We Used To

This song showed the indie side of theirs as they sang for the good old days with their better half and how they miss all of it- smiles, hugs and the days where they were content. Now they are left with just regret and memories. The MV was completely different as it showed the members enjoying their life as musicians and friends

Baby

Another heartbreak anthem, The Rose used this track in the perspective of the person who has seen their loved one moving away from them and they are giving them a chance to do so. Words like ‘I see you’re trying to escape’, ‘Your gaze is lying to me’ and more shows how much their better half wants to leave them and the relationship that is tying them down. The MV shows Woosung as the main character who is trying to find her but she keeps slipping from his hands.

Red

This song plays as a breath of fresh air with its upbeat instrumental coupled with EDM chorus and the positive message that came along with it. The song talks about how they want to break out of the mould that the world made for them and burn red with passion. The MV brings that energy with bright sights and the precedence of red as well!

Black Rose

A love song for their fans ‘Black Rose’, this track talks about the pains they go through as idols and how they will love their supporters until the very end. They named their fans Black Rose because it signifies ‘eternal love’ and their love is the same. The MV and the song was emotional and uplifting at the same time.

ALSO READ: BTS, GOT7, EXO, SEVENTEEN, MONSTA X, WINNER and more; Which is your favourite 3rd gen K-pop boy group?

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Which is your favourite from The Rose? Let us know in the comments below.