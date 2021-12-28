The Rose announces a surprise single through mysterious Instagram post

South Korean band, The Rose, is officially coming back! Through a post shared on the band’s Instagram account on December 28, the members announced the release of their new single, ‘Beauty & The Beast’.

Check out the post below.

Set to release on December 29 at 6 pm KST, the song is said to have a dreamy atmosphere, containing the beauty of sincere love, and the message that nothing is impossible in love.

In particular, ‘Beauty & The Beast’ is reportedly the last song that the members of The Rose took part in the production and music video of before they enlisted in the military. The members are said to have written the song for their fans. Currently, members Dojoon, Hajoon, and Jaehyeong are carrying out their mandatory military service.

Additionally, The Rose’s agency, J&Star Company, announced that their exclusive contract with the band has come to an end. The release of ‘Beauty & The Beast’ will be their last project together and they have requested a lot of support for the members in their future activities. The agency stated, “The contract will be terminated after the new song, according to a mutual agreement between both sides. We would like to thank the fans for loving The Rose.”

The Rose is a band with 4 members - Woosung (vocals, guitar), Dojoon (keyboard), Hajoon (drums), and Jaehyeong (bass). Already a popular indie group before its debut, the band made its official mainstream release under J&Star Company with its first single, ‘Sorry’, on August 3, 2017. The song was named as one of the best K-pop songs of 2017 by Billboard, in December 2017.

