Rosé can marry in same royal cathedral as Princess Diana? MBE title earns THIS privilege for BLACKPINK member

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa received a prestigious royal honor from King Charles III on November 22, making them Members of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE). After the event at Buckingham Palace, there were discussions spiraling around the special perks that BLACKPINK’s Rosé would get after earning the medal.

Unlike other members Jisoo, Jennie and Lisa who are qualified for ‘honorary’ title, Rosé is eligible for ‘full’ honors, considering that she holds dual citizenship (South Korea and New Zealand). Since New Zealand is part of the British Commonwealth and the UK monarch is the head of state, therefore, Rosé will be granted special benefits.

For the unversed, the MBE title is conferred upon individuals who have made significant contributions to the community in various fields, such as arts, science, culture and more.

What privileges can Rosé enjoy after receiving the MBE title?

Apart from being recognized with the title Roseanne Park MBE, there are several perks that the K-pop idol is qualified for such as receiving British Knighthood, applying for the family coat of arms (royal symbol) and more. The specific privilege that caught the attention of netizens was that Rosé (and her children) could get married in St. Paul's Cathedral, which is one of the royal wedding venues as there is a special chapel for individuals with the substantial MBE title. It is the same place where Prince Charles and Princess Diana tied the knot in 1981.

Royal privileges granted to Rosé sends netizens into a frenzy

Being a citizen of the British realm, Rosé is entitled to several benefits and this has led to many discussions among netizens on the online forum. Fans are stunned to find out about the privileges, especially the fact that she can get married at the same place where royal weddings are held. While some fans are beaming with excitement and calling the idol a true queen, others can’t wrap their head around the number of perks Rosé has received post this achievement.

Here are some fans’ reactions to Rosé’s MBE status which comes with privileges:

Amidst the buzz for honorary medals, Rosé shared a teaser of the 2024 Season’s Greetings: From HANK & ROSÉ To You, which is slated to release on 6 December. It is a special gift to the idol’s fans to welcome the year-end festive celebrations in full swing.

