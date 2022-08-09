The Rose confirms first full-length album ‘HEAL’ & upcoming world tour after partnering with new label

The Rose will be back with their first full length album ‘HEAL’ as well as the world tour ‘HEAL THE WORLD’ where they will be stopping in North America, South America, part of Europe and Asia as well! The group had terminated their contract with J & STAR Company and have since joined the Far East Movement’s founded label, Transparent Arts, marking an exciting new start for the band!

Far East Movement is an Asian-American hip hop and electronic music group based in Los Angeles. The group formed in 2003 and as of August 2018 consists of Kev Nish (Kevin Nishimura), Prohgress (James Roh), DJ Virman (Virman Coquia), and formerly J-Splif (Jae Chong). Their 2010 single, ‘Like a G6’, featuring pop-rap duo The Cataracs and singer Dev hit number one on both the Billboard Hot 100 chart and on the iTunes chart in late October 2010, making them the first Asian-American group to earn a number one hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

In 2016, Far East Movement's company, Transparent Arts (TA), moved into artist management. TA manages seven artists of various genres, including Korean-American K-pop superstar Tiffany Young, rappers Dumbfoundead and Year of the Ox, DJ producers Yultron, Autolaser, and singer Satica. The artists have garnered millions of social media plays, sold out national tours, and have released tracks through labels Owsla, Spinnin', Armada, and Universal.

After joining the label, they also released group and individual photos and The Rose looked amazing! Dressed in simple tuxes, they showed off their gorgeous visuals!

