The Rose’s leader Woosung drops a new highly relatable summer anthem Lazy featuring Reddy

The all-rounder Woosung is back with a song that reflects a common feeling. Read more to know about it.

Woosung of The Rose has released a new summer song called ‘Lazy’ featuring Reddy. The song is a perfect description of a lazy summer which combines the feelings and significance of both productive and unproductive days. Woosung’s raspy and addictive vocals and rapper Reddy’s smooth flow makes the song a classic summer anthem. Woosung has also created a music video where he is shown lying in the bed in the beginning in an unkempt house for the first half. The song then talks about how a person feels lethargic while going to work as Woosung is seen going to the practice room for dance practice. Reddy’s rap becomes the turning point which conveys that he still does things that he wants to after which Woosung is seen cleaning his house. He dresses up in a full-fledged suit costume with impeccable hairstyle and dances the choreography he learned. The whole relatable narrative is conveyed through the catchy chic song.

Woosung describes that he was inspired by his own self because he is someone who is lazy in a way that he procrastinates on things that do not interest him much, nevertheless, music is something he was never lazy for. He reiterates the need to balance both laziness and being proactive as they are parts of ourselves. Kim Woosung is the leader of the rock band The Rose which also consists of Park Do Joon, Lee Ha Joon, and Lee Jae Hyeong. The quartet debuted with ‘Sorry’ in 2017 and has released wonderful music such as the song ‘She’s in the Rain’ and ‘Black Rose’ which was dedicated to their fans for sticking with them amidst problems with their agency. The band became independent from their agency. Three of the four members are currently in military enlistment. The Rose is known for their soft rock vibe and being able to create music that had a mainstream sound with rock and indie leanings.

Woosung made a solo debut with the mini album ‘Wolf’ in 2019. The lead single of the album ‘Face’ garnered around 20 million views. He has also participated in OST for the hit drama ‘Itaewon Class’. Since then he has become a dynamic performer and created his own independent label. Let’s support Woosung with his new relatable lazy summer anthem!

Credits :News1

