From Rose’s soft eyeshadow to bold disco eyes, these K beauty trends are acing this winter

As we step into the colder months, we’re looking at a change of wardrobe, hair and even makeup! After the crazy 2021, makeup is not just limited to looking good but also feeling good and comfortable, after all, comfort reigned supreme all of 2020 and 2021! Today, we’re looking at the best transitional beauty trends inspired by our favourite K-pop stars, local, and international models who are giving us plenty of inspiration to turn on a new leaf and brighten up the gloomy weather that awaits us.

No makeup is still a makeup trend! And now more so than ever, considering we’ve spent most of the last 2 years with actually no makeup at all! The trend also works out well because from the month of November until late April, skin and lips are one big dry, dull mess. So this winter, highlighter and lip gloss should be your new BFF. Instead of the super-shimmery formulas of years past, grab moisturizing formulas that'll give your skin a dewy finish and a healthy glow—even in the dead of winter.

Disco: This winter's makeup trends are all about mixing up the norm, so don't be afraid to play around with bright, vivid colours and fun textures and finishes from your eyeshadow palette. It's like a little mosaic on your eyelids.

If you're looking for the perfect daytime winter makeup trend to wear with your matching sweatsuit set, try BLACKPINK alum Rose’s soft wash of colour on your eyes, which can be dressed up or down. The more you blend out the pigment with a fluffy makeup brush, the softer and more diffused the finish, so spend some time with this one.

