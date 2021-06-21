The Rose's Woosung announces release of new solo music

The lead singer of South Korean pop rock band The Rose, Kim Woosung, has announced release of new solo music.

On June 17, the Korean-American musician, singer, songwriter, rapper and composer, Woosung, released an image for his upcoming release LAZY on Instagram. The vector illustration, captioned "<LAZY> Coming Soon", featured Woosung on an unmade bed with his phone in hand. His beloved pet pomsky, Woolfy, is also seen in the picture with the word "LAAZZZY" inscribed. Woosung has yet to confirm a release date.

Kim Woosung, known as Woosung or Sammy, is the vocalist and electric guitarist of the South Korean band The Rose. In July 2019, two years after the mainstream debut of the band, Woosung began his solo career with the release of the mini-album Wolf featuring the title track Face. He has also released two digital singles Lonely, pre-release of Wolf, in July 2019 and Beautiful Girl in November 2019.

Woosung has also sung OST tracks for K-Dramas including You Make Me Back which he sung for the Park Seo Joon starrer 2020 global hit Itaewon Class.

On the other hand, The Rose's latest release Black Rose, dedicated to their fans, in August 2020 was their first release as independent artists. Woosung’s fellow bandmates – Dojoon, Hajoon and Jaehyeong – have all enlisted for the mandatory military service and will return sometime in the next year.

