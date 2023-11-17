Rowoon and Choi Yi Hyun’s The Matchmakers to air only one episode next week; here's why

The Matchmakers will only air one new episode next week. The series stars Rowoon and Choi Yi Hyun in lead roles. The Matchmakers narrates the story of the young widower Shim Jung Woo (Rowoon) and young widow Jung Soon Deok (Cho Yi Hyun). It revolves around their efforts to marry off unmarried men and women in the Joseon era, who are considered older than the typical prime age range, showcasing the struggles they face together.

The Matchmakers will air one episode next week

On November 17, KBS2’s The Matchmakers starring actors Rowoon and Choi Yi Hyun confirmed that the scheduled episode 8 on November 21 will be postponed due to the broadcast of the South Korea versus China match for the second round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification. The next episode of The Matchmakers will air on November 20 at 9:45 PM KST, 6:15 PM IST.

In the historical romantic comedy The Matchmakers, Rowoon portrays Shim Jung Woo, the widowed son-in-law of the king and a royal secret inspector. His aspirations for a government position or marriage diminish when the princess he is supposed to marry passes away during their wedding ceremony.

Cho Yi Hyun takes on the role of Jung Soon Deok, the second daughter-in-law of the first vice-premier’s family. She leads a double life as Mrs. Yeo Joo, the best matchmaker in Hanyang City.

The production team of The Matchmakers has previously remarked that the show presents a blend of humor, romance, and heartwarming scenes. The series aims to introduce a versatile historical comedy-romance drama, capturing the essence of Joseon-style Love Actually.

More about Rowoon and Choi Yi Hyun

Rowoon, also known as Kim Seok Woo, is a versatile South Korean artist recognized for his roles as a singer, dancer, and actor. He made his debut with SF9 in 2016, quickly gaining prominence and showcasing his talents on various entertainment shows. Beyond music, Rowoon ventured into acting with a minor supporting role in KBS2's School 2017. Following this, he progressively landed more significant roles.

On May 9, 2019, Rowoon was confirmed as the male lead in MBC's school fantasy drama, Extraordinary You. His portrayal of Haru skyrocketed his popularity, sending him into stardom. He received a nomination at the MBC Drama Awards for Best Couple with co-stars Kim Hye Yoon and Lee Jae Wook and won the award for Best New Actor.

Choi Yi Hyun is a South Korean actress who made her acting debut in 2017. She garnered attention for her portrayal of Jang Yoon Bok in the hit drama Hospital Playlist. However, her first significant peak of popularity occurred when she joined the casts of the dramas School 2021 in 2021 and All of Us Are Dead in 2022.

