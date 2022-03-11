Rowoon and Kim Hee Sun starrer fantasy drama ‘Tomorrow’ premiere to be postponed to THIS date

On March 11, MBC confirmed that the Rowoon and Kim Hee Sun starrer ‘Tomorrow’ premiere date to be pushed back to April 1. Previously, it was supposed to release on March 25. The drama is about Choi Joon Woong accidentally meets angels of death Gu Ryun (Kim Hee Sun) and Im Ryoog Gu (Yoon Ji On). The two death angels belong to a crisis management team. Gu Ryeon is the leader and Im Ryoog Gu is a member. Their objective is to save suicidal people. Soon, Choi Joon Woong becomes a new member of the crisis management team.

Previously, MBC released a highlight trailer for ‘Tomorrow’. In the released video, the moment Guryun team leader (Kim Hee Sun) opens the door with a mysterious key, the human world and Zuma lights swirl around and catch the eye with an atmosphere as if the door to the underworld has been opened.

Next, it draws attention as it contains the faces of Gu Ryun, Joon Woong (Rowoon), and Ryoog Gu (Yoon Ji On), the team leader of the crisis management team, who are active in saving people in their own way in a crisis where their lives are at risk. In particular, Gu Ryun team leader says, “I am a grim reaper that saves people,” and saves people by temporarily stopping time with a single snap of a finger. On the other hand, as soon as Joon Woong sees a person in crisis, he runs out and sympathises with a person standing on the brink of death by saying, “I will help you somehow”, and draws attention with his warm and hospitable aspect.

ALSO READ: Lee Joon Gi and Kim Ji Eun carry secrets in main poster for ‘Again My Life’; premiering on THIS date

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the news? Let us know in the comments below.