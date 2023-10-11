Rowoon and Park Eun Bin’s The King’s Affection celebrates 2 years: Recounting top 3 gender-bender highlights

The Rowoon and Park Eun Bin starrer was released on October 11, 2021. It has been 2 years since its release but the romance showcased in the drama is still fondly remembered by fans. K-dramas have seen a lot of gender-bender series in which characters dress up as the opposite gender. Though it has been done multiple times before and will be done in the future too, The King’s Affections has elements that set it apart. Let us recount 3 times the drama broke societal norms.

The female crown prince

As the previous queen had given birth to a set of twins, the girl baby was sentenced to death as the future king couldn’t share a womb with a female and this fact needed to be hidden. But the baby manages to survive. After her brother’s untimely death, the young teenage girl is placed on the throne as the new heir and she needs to hide her gender. Park Eun Bin’s character as the cross-dressing crown prince is a better choice than her late brother. She is smart, clever, and strong.

How does gender matter when it is love?

The drama showcases many moments of romantic attraction between people beyond gender. As the crown prince is attracted to her teacher, Rowoon’s character also reciprocates. But he questions his own self as he thinks he has fallen for another man and that too the crown prince. Despite the drama being set in the Joseon era and though the character’s own logic starts to falter, he accepts his attraction for another man. Additionally, the crown prince‘s wife played by Jung Chae Yeon also falls for her (not knowing that she is a woman) because of her kindness and warmth.

Breaking traditional gender norms

Many characters of the drama did not subvert to gender norms. Park Eun Bin’s characters Lee Hyi and Dam Yi have little difference. Being the ruler of her country, she is cool-headed, rational, and a good fighter, traits which are associated with me. On the other hand, she also portrays qualities that are more often associated with women like kindness and warmth. The drama breaks all these gender rules and lets the characters flourish as they are.

