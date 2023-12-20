Rowoon in A Time Called You to Lee Junho, Yuqi in Celebrity: VOTE for your favorite cameo in 2023 K-dramas

K-dramas always delight us with some amazing narratives, adorable leading pairs, and superb villainous characters. But this year, the guest appearances in K-dramas treated the fans with beautiful surprises. From the much-awaited cameo of Park Bo Young and Park Hyung Sik in Strong Girl Nam Soon to Lee Junho’s smashing entry in the climax of Celebrity, the world of K-dramas brought some really unexpected cameos this year

Let’s take a look at some best of the cameos in 2023 K-dramas and pick your favorite!

Park Bo Young and Park Hyung Sik: Strong Girl Nam Soon

Strong Girl Nam Soon is the sequel of the successful 2017 drama titled Strong Girl Bong Soon. The show features Lee Yoo Mi and Ong Seong Wu as the new main lead couple. In episode 3, the OG pair from season one, Park Bo Young and Park Hyung Sik, made a brief appearance in a sequence filmed at the police station. The duo showcased their sweet chemistry as always! The romantic comedy show focuses on the lives of a unique family where daughters are gifted with superhuman strength.

Rowoon: A Time Called You

A Time Called You features Ahn Hyo Seop and Jeon Yeo Been as titular characters. But the limelight was stolen by SF9’s Rowoon as he appeared in the eighth episode as a close friend and classmate of Koo Yeon Jun (played by Ahn Hyo Seop). As the two boys shared an intense bond, and held hands for the first time while having heartwarming conversations, the audience was completely blown away to see their friendship turning into something more.

Lee Junho, Seol In Ah and Yuqi: Celebrity

Celebrity is a gripping Netflix show that unravels the dark reality of influencer culture and the tips and tricks incorporated to win social media stardom. As the show features sequences of elite parties, there were multiple cameos in the show including (G)I-DLE’s member Yuqi, and actress Seol In Ah.

Lee Junho’s special appearance was the most noteworthy as he comes at the end of the show, dressed as a cleaning staff and holds an iPad lying on the table to check the main lead Seo Ari’s (Park Gyu Young) Instagram feed. His suspicious smirk leaves the fans wondering what’s next to come!

Namgoong Min, Kim So Yeon, and Moon Chae Won: Taxi Driver 2

Taxi Driver 2 is the continuation of the popular 2021 drama that revolves around a group of vigilantes who establish a secret revenge service via ‘Rainbow Taxi.’ Actor Namgoong Min appeared in the show as Chun Ji Hoon, a legal hero from the show titled One Dollar Lawyer running parallel on SBS. The crossover happened as both the shows aired on SBS network. Meanwhile, actress Moon Chae Won portrayed the role of a military personnel and Kim So Yeon looked ravishing in an all-black outfit as she played a skilled sniper.

Lee Sang Yi: Crash Course In Romance

Lee Sang Yi is best known for his role in Hometown Cha Cha Cha (2021), directed by Yoo Je Won. Crash Course In Romance, which was also directed by the same director, featured Lee Sang Yi as a live streamer called Mr. Popular. He plays a quirky character who has a knack for uncovering scandals. His dry humor adds more drama to the storyline. He enters the scene with an intent to increase his subscribers by exposing the dating rumors between a celebrity teacher and a single mother who owns a side dish shop.

Jo Bo Ah: Tale of The Nine Tailed 1938

Lee Dong Wook-starrer fantasy drama returned with the second season titled Tale of The Nine Tailed 1938. Even though the original cast reprised its roles, including Kim Bum, Hwang Hee, Kim Yong Ji and more, the leading lady of season one, Jo Bo Ah, was missing from the season 2. But the actress left the audience amazed with her brief appearance in the finale episode. It was reported by her agency, KeyEast, that the actress agreed to do the role for free out of love and loyalty for the series.

Tale of The Nine Tailed 1938 follows the adventures of a mythical nine-tailed fox (played by Lee Dong Wook), who travels back to an era full of chaos (1938).

Take the poll below to pick your favorite cameo in 2023 K-dramas!

