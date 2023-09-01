Rowoon, Jo Bo Ah’s Destined With You clocks hike in viewership ratings; The Killing Vote maintains No.1 spot

In the race of Wednesday-Thursday dramas' viewership ratings, three dramas are currently competing with each other. Those are Destined With You, The Killing Vote and Longing For You! SF9’s Rowoon and Jo Bo Ah’s drama was dropping in ratings but the 4th episode has increased to 2.8 percent. Lim Ji Yeon, Park Hae Jin’s thriller drama remains at the top with 4 percent ratings. Na In Woo’s suspense drama has earned an average rating of 3 percent as they have only two episodes left.

SF9’s Rowoon and Jo Bo Ah’s Destined With You:

In the latest episode, Jang Shin Yu (Rowoon) comes to know that he drank a love spell drink made by Lee Hong Jo (Jo Bo Ah) which was meant for Kwon Jae Gyeong (Ha Jun). After that, he was powerless to change anything, and his feelings for Lee Hong Jo led him. Jang Shin Yu's spell-actuated activities brought about a lot of laughter like his cringy lines, romantic behavior, and how his psyche attempts to align his heart. Most importantly, the expressions of the shaman Eun Wol, "Accept your fate, you can't be separated from your destiny," made the watchers anticipate the narrative of their previous lives that are hidden till now and the connection between the two individuals who are trapped in a powerful destiny.

The Killing Vote starring Lim Ji Yeon, Park Hae Jin, and others

On this day, the latest episode got the viewers up in arms for the shocking ending. Kwon Seok Joo (played by Park Sung Woong), who holds a pivotal hint to the burglary, proposed an arrangement to cops Kim Moo Chan (played by Park Hae Jin) and Joo Hyeon (played by Lim Ji Yeon), who were following the theft. Accordingly, Kwon Seok Joo, who was detained for homicide, emerged from jail.

Longing For You starring Na In Woo, Kim Ji Eun, and others

ENA's Longing For You is a suspense thriller drama in which a detective (Na In Woo) who is pursuing the genuine culprit of the homicide case faces the family's deep-hidden secrets and greed. In the last episode 11, Young Woon (Kwon Yul) and Young Joo (Kim Ji Eun) had a heated discussion in the wake of learning the truth about the case. Young Woon requests that Young Joo pull out from the case, saying, "It won't turn out well for you."

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Revenant: 3 reasons why you should watch the underrated K-drama starring Kim Tae Ri, Oh Jung Se and Hong Kyung