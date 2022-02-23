Rowoon, Kim Hee Sun, Lee Soo Hyuk and Yoon Ji On starrer fantasy drama ‘Tomorrow’ to premiere on THIS date

MBC drama’s upcoming fantasy thriller drama ‘Tomorrow’ featuring Rowoon, Kim Hee Sun, Lee Soo Hyuk and Yoon Ji On will be premiering on March 25 and will be released on the original platform as well as Netflix! ‘Tomorrow’ depicts the adventures of Choi Joon Woong who looks for a job, but it is hard for him to get hired. Except for that, he seems like a perfect guy. He graduated from a prestigious university and he has wealthy parents.

One night, he accidentally meets the angels of death Gu Ryeon and Im Ryoog Gu. The two death angels belong to a crisis management team. Gu Ryeon is the leader and Im Ryoog Gu is a member. Their objective is to save suicidal people. Soon, Choi Joon Woong becomes a new member of the crisis management team.

On February 22nd, MBC's 'Tomorrow' revealed a meeting scene of the underworld monopoly company 'Zumadung'. In the released scene, Kim Hee Sun (Guryun) and Lee Soo Hyeok (Park Joong Gil) confront each other and form tension. This is because, unlike Kim Hee Sun, who wants to save people who want to die, Lee Soo Hyeok thought that he should not deviate from his duty as a grim reaper.

The production team of 'Tomorrow' said, "The relationship between crisis management team leader Guryun and Park Joong Gil will form another fun aspect of the drama."

Will you be tuning in? Let us know in the comments below.