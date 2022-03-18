Rowoon, Kim Hee Sun, Yoon Ji On and Lee Soo Hyuk gear up to save lives in ‘Tomorrow’ posters

On March 18th, MBC's new Friday-Saturday drama 'Tomorrow' released two main posters. The poster released on this day contains images of Kim Hee Sun, Rowoon, Lee Soo Hyuk, and Yoon Ji On, who are making contradictory expressions in front of a red light indicating a high depression index.

The desperate expressions of Kim Hee Sun, Rowoon, and Yoon Ji On from the crisis management team, who are about to go on a scramble, catch the eye, while Lee Soo Hyuk looks at another place alone and makes us guess the confrontation with the crisis management team that goes against the realm of the dead.

Kim Hee Sun takes on the role of 'Gu Ryun', the crisis management team leader of the underworld monopoly 'Zuma Deung' with cold and charming charisma, and Rowoon takes on the role of 'Choi Jun Woong', a contract employee of the crisis management team, who unexpectedly finds his first job in the afterlife in a state of half-human and half-dead.

‘Tomorrow’ depicts the life of Choi Jun Woong, a perfect guy who graduated from a prestigious university and has wealthy parents. One night, he accidentally meets the angels of death Gu Ryun and Im Ryoog Gu, two death angels who belong to a crisis management team. Gu Ryun is the leader and Im Ryoog Gu is a member. Their objective is to save suicidal people. Soon, Choi Joon Woong becomes a new member of the crisis management team.

