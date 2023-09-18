Rowoon pens emotional letter to fans as SF9 continues with 8 members and he focuses on solo activities

Rowoon will be focusing on his solo acting career as an artist and an actor as he decided not to continue with SF9 which he had been a part of for the last 7 years. The news comes as a surprise to the fans of the group but they have come out in support of their idol and respect his decision. Rowoon shared his feelings in a heartwarming letter to his fans on Fancafe.

Rowoon apologizes to fans

The singer and actor apologized to fans in the letter written out to them. He started the letter by mentioning that it’s a little scary writing a letter as it has been a while since he wrote something. Rowoon then went on to discuss how it was difficult to solve misunderstandings and how he hoped that his sincerity would be delivered as the days passed by and he focused on work. He added, that instead of having the courage to face misunderstandings, he hid behind it. The King’s Affection actor sincerely apologized to his fans for hiding and making them feel unfamiliar with his changes.

A thank you note from Rowoon

The idol went on to count all the things and people he is grateful for in his life. He looked back at his life as a part of SF9 for the past 7 years since 2016 and is thankful for all the memorable times. As he turns 27 years old this year, he mentioned that he wishes to take up new and bigger challenges and be responsible for them. Lastly, he thanked everyone and asked everyone to look forward to his upcoming projects and promised to stay as his true self who is loved by the fans.

About Rowoon

Rowoon started his solo career as an actor with the web drama Click Your Heart. Since then he has appeared as the main male lead in various dramas including Extraordinary You, The King’s Affection, Tomorrow and most recently, Destined With You which is currently airing.

On September 18th, FNC Entertainment announced that SF9 would be continuing as an 8-member group and that Rowoon would not be a part of the group activities anymore to focus on his solo career. The group’s contract expired after 7 years since debuting in 2016 with the song Fanfare.

Check out the teaser of Rowoon's latest K-drama Destined With You here.

