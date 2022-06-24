Rowoon to sit out SF9’s upcoming comeback activities? FNC Entertainment comments

Earlier this month, a South Korean media outlet reported that boy group SF9 will be returning with new music in July, but will be promoting the release with 6 members, instead of 9. While SF9’s Youngbin and Inseong are currently carrying out their mandatory military service duties, it had been reported that member Rowoon will be unable to participate due to his overlapping drama schedule. At the time, the boy group’s agency FNC Entertainment had reportedly confirmed, saying, “It’s true that SF9 will be making a comeback as a six-member group in early July.”

Following this, FNC Entertainment has released an official update about Rowoon’s participation in SF9’s upcoming album. On June 24, the agency shared that Rowoon “faced an inevitable situation in which he had to work on a tight schedule due to the combination of drama filming schedules during the long-running album production period.” The statement continued, sharing, “with much difficulty, it was inevitably decided that he would not participate in the album production and activities.”

You can read FNC Entertainment’s complete statement, below:

“Hello

This is FNC Entertainment.

First of all, we would like to thank the fans for sending their love to SF9, and we would like to share information with you about Rowoon's activities related to the next album.

Rowoon faced an inevitable situation in which he had to work on a tight schedule due to the combination of drama filming schedules during the long-running album production period. As he finished the drama as scheduled, we had a deep discussion about preparing for the next album, and we decided that it was right to show a better performance with a better degree of completion, so it was unavoidably decided with much difficulty, that he would not participate in the album production and activities.

We ask for your understanding about Rowoon, unfortunately, being unable to participate in this album, which many fans have been looking forward to, and we ask for your generous support and interest in SF9's comeback and other various activities.

Thank you”.

