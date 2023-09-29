Rowoon's Destined With You and Ryeoun's Twinkling Watermelon rise in viewership ratings

Destined With You starring Jo Bo Ah and Rowoon dropped the latest episodes this week and saw a slight increase in viewership ratings. Twinkling Watermelon starring Ryeoun and Choi Hyun Wook started strong on its premier and rose up in the viewership ratings on its second episode. Find below the viewership ratings of currently airing K-dramas.

Destined With You

On September 28, Jo Bo Ah and Rowoon's drama Destined With You released its latest episode and the viewership ratings for episode 12 saw a slight increase. For episode 11, Destined With You dipped to 2.0 percent viewership ratings on a nationwide average and rose up to 2.1 percent viewership ratings for episode 12. The fantasy romance drama follows the story of a man who was cursed 300 years ago with a disease with no cure. Only a woman who is the owner of the wooden chest can save him.

Twinkling Watermelon

This time-traveling drama starring Ryeoun, Choi Hyun Wook, Seol In Ah, and Shin Eun Soo premiered on September 25. It saw a strong start with 3.1 percent viewership ratings on a nationwide average on episode 1. And it's increased by 3.3 percent viewership ratings on episode 2. Twinkling Watermelon is a story about a young CODA (child of deaf adults) boy who is a musical genius. He travels back in time and forms a band called Watermelon Sugar with other mysterious men.

My Lovely Boxer

Kim So Hye and Lee Sang Yeob's My Lovely Boxer accumulated a nationwide average of 0.9 percent viewership ratings on its latest episode. The drama maintained its ratings the same as its previous episode. My Lovely Boxer is about a cruel sports agent who uses young sportspersons and makes them quit at a very early stage of their career. His life turns upside down when a boxing prodigy comes into his life who disappeared three years ago.

The Kidnapping Day

The Kidnapping Day received a 3.2 percent viewership rating on a nationwide average. The drama's ratings decreased by 3 percent from the last episode. Starring Yoon Kye Sang, Yuna and Park Sung Hoon, The Kidnapping Day is a dark comedy-drama where a man kidnaps a girl to get money from her parents as he is in dire need of money to pay his daughter's medical bills.

