Rowoon's Destined With You, Shin Hye Sun's See You in My 19th Life; Pick your favorite 2023 fantasy drama

Many fantasy romance dramas were aired this year. Currently airing Destined With You featuring Rowoon and Jo Bo Ah and previously aired See You in My 19th Life starring Shin Hye Sun and Ahn Bo Hyun and many more. It's time for you to take our poll and choose the drama you have enjoyed watching.

2023 Fantasy K-drama

Rowoon and Jo Bo Ah are leading the Netflix drama Destined With You, where they are bound by their unsevered destinies. Rowoon's character suffers from a disease caused by a 300-year-old curse and only Jo Bo Ah can help him out. Shin Hye Sun plays the role of a woman who is currently living her 19th life and remembers the memories from her past lives. She tries to pursue her love Ahn Bo Hyun from her 18th life. Many K-dramas that grabbed viewers and fans' attention are Tale of the Nine Tailed 1938, Heartbeat, Island 2, The Heavenly Idol, and Kokdu: Season of Deity.

