Rowoon's The Matchmakers continues streak at No.1, Twinkling Watermelon close behind in viewership ratings

The Matchmakers and Twinkling Watermelons are necks-to-neck and are giving each other stiff competition. The historical drama The Matchmakers stars Rowoon and Cho Yi Hyun. Twinkling Watermelon features Ryeoun, Choi Hyun Wook, and Shin Eun Soo. Both dramas are garnering decent viewerships while the difference is negligible. Here are the details of this week's viewership ratings.

The Matchmakers takes top spot for viewership, Twinkling Watermelon not far behind

According to Nielson Korea, Rowoon and Cho Yi Hyun's The Matchmakers garnered 3.9 percent average nationwide viewership for the week. The drama airs every Monday and Tuesday. It took the No. 1 spot during its time slot again. Twinkling Watermelon followed very close behind with a 3.6 percent average nationwide viewership. The two locked horns once more with a difference of just a few points.

More about The Matchmakers

The romantic comedy tells the story of two widowers Shim Jung Woo (played by Rowoon) and Jung Soon Deok (played by Cho Yi Hyun) who take charge of finding matches for Jeoson’s era unmarried people who are struggling to find the right partner as they were considered unmarriageable because of their older age. Shim Jung Woo is an intelligent man who is selected to be the princess’ husband and become a government official. After the princess' sudden death during the wedding ceremony, according to the rules of Joseon times, he can’t marry or get a post in the office. Jung Soon Deok is the best matchmaker in the city who also sells cosmetics and accessories to women. The two of them get involved to help people find their perfect match.

More about Twinkling Watermelon

Twinkling Watermelon is the story of Eun Gyeol who's family is deaf. He is a hardworking and studious boy who has a passion for playing guitar. One day as he visits an instrument shop, he travels back in time to 1995 and meets his father as a young boy. They decide to form a band together named Watermelon Sugar. He strives to make things right and get his parents together. It is a sweet and heartwarming drama.

