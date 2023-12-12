Rowoon's The Matchmakers maintains TOP spot in viewership ratings; Yoo Yeon Seok's A Bloody Lucky Day follows

The Matchmakers, starring Rowoon and Cho Yi Hyun, premiered on October 30 and, since then, has secured a place for itself as it bounced back and claimed the No. 1 spot once more. Meanwhile, Yoo Yeon Seok starrer A Bloody Lucky Day saw a dip in viewership ratings. Here is a look at the average viewership ratings for Monday-Tuesday K-dramas for this week.

Rowoon and Cho Yi Hyun starrer The Matchmakers claims top spot once more

Rowoon and Cho Yi Hyun's The Matchmakers took the top spot in its time slot amongst K-dramas. The KBS drama received a nationwide viewership rating of 4.3 percent, which is the same as last week. The romantic comedy tells the story of two widowers, Shim Jung Woo and Jung Soon Deok who take charge of finding matches for Jeoson's-era unmarried people who are struggling to find the right partner as they were considered unmarriageable because of their older age.

Yoo Yeon Seok and Lee Sung Min's A Bloody Lucky Day sees slight dip in viewership ratings

A Bloody Lucky Day received a nationwide viewership rating of 2.1 percent, which is a slight decrease since last week. It is a mystery thriller starring Lee Sung Min, Yoo Yeon Seok, and Lee Jung Eun. Oh Taek wakes up from a seemingly lucky dream and starts his day as a taxi driver. By the end of the day, he catches a huge fare across the country. The young passenger turns out to be a psychopathic killer.

Jung Woo Sung and Shin Hyun Been's Tell Me That You Love Me premiered on November 27 on ENA. The show gathered an average nationwide viewership rating of 2 percent which is a 0.1 percent increase since last week. The romance drama is based on the 1995 Japanese drama of the same name. The original one was a major success, as the drama won several awards, including Best Picture, Best Screenplay, Best Actor, Best Actress, and more, at Japan’s Television Drama Academy Awards.

