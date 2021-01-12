Royal Secret Agent pre-release SPOILERS: Kim Myungsoo & Kwon Nara face a change in their relationship

Kwon Nara and Kim Myungsoo will grow closer to each other in the next episode of Royal Secret Agent.

In a video released by the production crew of KBS2's Monday and Tuesday drama 'Amhaengeosa: Chosun Secret Division' (hereafter Royal Secret Agent), Seong Gyeom (played by Kim Myung-soo) and Hong Da In (played by Kwon Nara) are shown sharing fun and friendly few moments together.

Royal Secret Agent is a story set towards the end of the Joseon era of where Sung Yi Gyum (played by Kim Myungsoo) has passed the state examination and now works for the administrative wing of the Government. With no inherent goals or ambitions, Sung Yi Gyum is caught gambling and as a punishment, is designated the role of a royal secret agent. His job is to eradicate corruption among public officials and within the Government itself. His partners in this job are a female inspector Hong Da In (played by Kwon Nara) and Park Chun Sam (played by Lee Yi Kyung).

While having a good time by the stream, the two of them are alarmed by the appearance of a large snake. Hong Da In, who fell over Seong Gyeom, looks at him and smiles, creating an unusual but strangely romantic atmosphere, signalling a significant change in their relationship.

In addition, Park Chun Sam (played by Lee Yi Kyung), who discovered the two, one on top of another, makes an embarrassed expression, which further raises questions about the change in their relationship.

Meanwhile, in the episode of 'Royal Secret Agent' broadcasted on the 11th, it was revealed that Jang Geun (Yang Hyun-min), the leader of the town, was behind the murder of Lee Dae Gam.

Royal Secret Agent is taking an interesting turn as our lead characters face a change in their relationship. Don’t forget to tune in every Monday and Tuesday at 9:30 PM KST!

Credits :KBS2 TV

