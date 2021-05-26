RRR: Jr NTR & Ram Charan starrer’s official digital & satellite partners REVEALED

SS Rajamouli's RRR will release on online streaming giants, Netflix, Zee 5 post the theatrical release of the film. Zee Network and Star India network acquire satellite rights of the Hindi version of the movie.

S. S. Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles is one of the highly anticipated films of this year. Needless to say, the makers of the film are leaving no stone unturned to promote it. Recently, the producers have announced that post the theatrical release of RRR, the film’s Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and other foreign language versions will be made available on online-streaming giants, Netflix and Zee 5. Yes, you read that right!

While making the official announcement, Pen Studios, which had acquired RRR's theatrical rights for the Hindi market along with electronic, digital, and satellite rights of all languages, shared a video announcing the same on Twitter and wrote, “We are delighted to announce the official DIGITAL & SATELLITE partners for India’s Biggest Film #RRRMovie. Thanks to @ssrajamouli ji & @DVVMovies for choosing us to present @RRRMovie.” The South version of Rajamouli’s film will release on Zee 5 whereas Hindi and other foreign languages will be available on Netflix.

While the Zee Network acquires the satellite rights of the Hindi version of RRR, the Star India network owns the television rights of the film’s Telugu Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada versions.

Take a look at the tweet below:

Meanwhile, the forthcoming flick is currently in the post-production stage. RRR, which is a fictional story based on the struggles of Telugu tribal leaders Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, also stars Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in key roles. The flick is slated to hit the screens on October 13 this year.

Also Read: SS Rajamouli's father & writer Vijayendra Prasad REVEALS he had tears while watching action scenes in RRR

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Pen Movies Twitter

Share your comment ×