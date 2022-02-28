Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla to star in travel series 'Wanderlust'

Popular couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are coming together for a six-part travel series 'Wanderlust'. It will capture them experiencing the culture of Abu Dhabi.

Each episode of the show will see memorable experiences that Rubina and Abhinav undertake in Abu Dhabi. From trying different cuisines to exploring and finding that picture perfect moment. Be it hitting the beach, enjoying the luxuries of life, experimenting with adrenaline pumping activities to many more fun filled moments will be part of the show.

Talking about this unscripted travelogue, Rubina said: "As a couple, we've always loved to explore the world and travel with an open mind. 'Wanderlust' is the best thing that could have happened to us after lockdown - being stuck at home and unable to do anything, we realized that we needed to bring the adrenaline rush back into our lives."

"Many of our real-life stories and personal quirks will also come to life in this unscripted series and I think it's yet another way for us to connect with our fans while doing what we love to do," she added.

Abhinav further shared: "Wanderlust highlights the thrill, entertainment, beaches, safaris, dining, and cuisine - everything that the city of Abu Dhabi is well known for. It has given us the chance to take risks, overcome our fears and explore the exciting Emirati life that we wouldn't ever have been able to do so intrinsically otherwise."

The travel series 'Wanderlust' will be streaming from March 4 on MX Player.

