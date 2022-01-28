‘Rudra: The Edge of Darkness’: Ajay Devgn, Raashii Khanna’s crime web show’s trailer to be out tomorrow

Actor Ajay Devgn is once again gearing to play the role of a cop, however, this time it will be for his debut web series Rudra: The Edge of Darkness. Needless to say, Ajay is quite popular for his onscreen portrayal of cop be it officer Bajirao in Singham or Superintendent Amit Kumar in Gangaajal. Now, once again fans of the star will witness the intense and fierce avatar in a brand show web show. In addition to this, the makers of the series announced a piece of good news for all Ajay Devgn fans on Friday, January 28.

The trailer of this new web series will be out tomorrow. Going by the looks of the poster, it appears that Rudra: The Edge of Darkness is a story about a murder with Ajay tracing the killer. The Hotstar Specials series went on floors last year and was shot across iconic locales of Mumbai. Now, while making the trailer release announcement, the makers said, “Crime is officially out of time. #HotstarSpecials #Rudra - Trailer out tomorrow only on @disneyplushotstar #RudraTrailerTomorrow #RudraOnHotstar.”

The first look of Ajay Devgn has already been unveiled by the makers. While revealing the posters, Ajay Devgn hailed the series as the crime thriller of the year and added that this show is absolutely going to be a killer. He wrote, “Happy to announce the crime thriller of the year Hotstar Specials 'Rudra - The Edge Of Darkness'. This one’s going to be ‘killer.” Apart from Ajay, Raashii Khanna and Esha Deol will be seen essaying pivotal roles in the series. Reportedly, the premise of the show is based on the British TV show namely, Luther. 

