Rudra: The Edge of Darkness Twitter Review: Netizens hail Ajay Devgn’s OTT debut

Ajay Devgn is all about presenting something new to the table every time he hits the screen. While the superstar has left a mark with versatility on the big screen and never shies away from experimenting with new things. And now, Ajay is making the headlines as he has made his OTT debut with the much talked about Rudra: The Edge of Darkness. The psychological crime thriller has released on Disney+ Hotstar and is said to be based on the British TV show Luther. Also starring Esha Deol and Raashii Khanna in the lead, Rudra: The Edge of Darkness features Ajay in the titular role and the series has opened to decent reviews.

In fact, the social media is abuzz with tweets about Rudra: The Edge of Darkness as fans have been sharing their views about the crime thriller. One of the Twitter users wrote, “Main things that made the show worth watching is brilliant casting, cinematography and amazing bgm. #Ajaydevgn played the adaptive character Luther very impressive play the multiple layers of Rudra well and have to it is one man show”. Another Twitter user took to micro-blogging site Twitter and tweeted, “Binged watched all the 6 episodes in #Rudra. I just loved your character and the way you portrayed it. I was just in Awe. whenever I saw you on screen @RaashiiKhanna_”

Take a look at tweets for Rudra:

To note, Rudra: The Edge of Darkness marks Raashii Khanna’s debut on OTT and also marks her first collaboration with Ajay Devgn. She is seen essaying the role of lead antagonist in the series and looks like she has left a mark with her stint.