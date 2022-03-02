Rudra Title Track: Ajay Devgn’s new song gives a glimpse of titular character’s haunting past

As Ajay Devgn gears for his digital debut with the psychological drama series 'Rudra - The Edge of Darkness', the makers of the series released its title track 'Inaam' singer and businesswoman Ananya Birla.

The track with Hindi lyrics, ominous tones and noir-inspired soundscape, complements the storyline of the psychological drama and encompasses the essence of the show which is a Hindi remake of the Idris Elba-starrer British show 'Luther'. The music video depicts the haunting past of the show's titular character.

Sharing her thoughts on her OTT debut, Ananya Birla said, "I've been an avid fan of the British series 'Luther' and it was such an incredibly enjoyable experience to collaborate on the Indian adaptation 'Rudra - The Edge of Darkness'".

"In the title track 'Inaam', I have tried to embody the emotions and intensity of Rudra's mind and I hope the viewers enjoy listening to the track. I am super happy with how the music video has come together. It goes seamlessly with the show and is everything that I had envisioned it to be", she added.

The six-episode thriller series also stars Esha Deol, Raashii Khanna, Atul Kulkarni, Ashwini Kalsekar, Tarun Gahlot, Ashish Vidyarthi and Satyadeep Misra.

Directed by Rajesh Mapushkar and produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India, 'Rudra - The Edge of Darkness' will be available on Disney+ Hotstar from March 4 in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Bengali.

Also Read: Rudra – The Edge of Darkness: Ajay Devgn reveals what intrigued him about his character in the crime thriller