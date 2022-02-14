Rudra Trailer 2: Ajay Devgn looks determined to take on dangerous serial killer; Series to premiere March 4

Ajay Devgn is an actor who has always made an attempt to bring something new to the table every time he has hit the screen. And while the Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior actor has some interesting projects in his kitty, he is currently making the headlines about his upcoming cop drama Rudra. Ajay will be seen playing the role of a cop who is chasing a ruthless serial killer in the web series. And while Rudra is creating a lot of buzz, adding on to the audience’s excitement, the makers have unveiled a new trailer of the cop drama.

The second trailer features Ajay Devgn determined to catch the serial killer who has emerged as a deadly challenge. Supercop Rudra is fierce, confident and undeterred, however, the trailer does give you jitters as it gives a glimpse of the dark world of crime. Interestingly, the new trailer came with another big announcement, i.e the release date. Rudra will premiere on March 4 this year. Sharing the new trailer, Ajay tweeted, “Surrounded by darkness, I'm ready to bring justice to light! #HotstarSpecials #Rudra all episodes streaming from 4th March”.

Interestingly, talking about his character in Rudra, Ajay had stated, “My character in Rudra - The Edge Of Darkness is possibly the greyest character you may have never witnessed before. This has been both challenging and inspiring for me, and I am elated to share the magic of Rudra with my fans across the world. I hope they fall in love with the show as intensely as we have worked towards the making of it”. Apart from Ajay Devgn, Rudra will also star Esha Deol, Raashi Khanna and Atul Kulkarni in key roles.