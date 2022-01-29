Rudra Trailer out: Ajay Devgn is a cop on a mission in this intense and promising crime thriller

After a long wait, fans of Ajay Devgn can rejoice as the trailer to his debut web series Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness is out and it will leave you hooked. Featuring Ajay as a cop on a mission, the Hotstar special series takes us on a journey where the race is against time. Set in Mumbai, in the trailer we get to see DCP Rudra Veer Singh pursuing criminals and while doing so, he forges a friendship with Aliyah, a genius sociopath, played by Raashii Khanna. It also showcases Rudra's complex relationship with his wife essayed by Esha Deol.

Sharing the trailer, Ajay wrote, "The line between light and the darkness… that's where I live. #Rudra coming soon on @DisneyPlusHS." The trailer has a dark and complex narrative that is an idiosyncratic race-against-the-clock thriller delving into the psyche of highly intelligent criminals and the detective who hunts them. Rudra will see Ajay Devgn's titular character of an intuitive and instinctive police officer fighting for the truth in darkness as he wades through a grim and complex web of crimes and criminals and corruption with a wrathful, steely grit.

Have a look:

Talking about his digital debut, Ajay said, "The world of digital streaming has always fascinated me, and I am excited to make my digital acting debut into long-format content with a riveting character and title such as Rudra. What enticed me about the character is his nuanced, multi-faceted personality and his grit; something that viewers have never witnessed before at this scale in Indian Entertainment. I am elated for my fans and viewers across India to witness the magic of Rudra come alive on screen and I hope they fall in love with the show as intensely as we have worked towards it."

Esha Deol, who will be seen with Ajay Devgn as his wife in the web series, also seemed excited about Rudra's release. She said, "The love that I have received from my fans since the first announcement of my return has been humbling and I am really glad to mark my return with a show as riveting as Rudra- The Edge of Darkness. It has been a thrilling ride to once again share the screen with my friend & co-actor like Ajay Devgn who from day one of our shoots eased me into being back in front of the camera. During the shoot, we were back to sharing the same on-screen chemistry we have had while shooting for our earlier films together - and the innumerable pranks too! While being back to experiencing the pre-release rush, I really look forward to getting one step closer to the audience through my character and the show."

The release date for Rudra is yet to be announced. However, the gritty trailer has left fans impressed. Directed by Rajesh Mapuskar, the series spans across six gripping episodes and is an Indian adaptation of the British series Luther. It is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India. It will stream on Disney+Hotstar in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam and Bengali. It also stars Atul Kulkarni, Ashwini Kalsekar, Tarun Gahlot, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Satyadeep Misra in pivotal roles.

