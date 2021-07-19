‘Rugal’ actress Yoo Ji Yeon joins the cast of new tvN futuristic drama starring Park Hyung Shik

Yoo Ji Yeon confirmed to appear in the upcoming thriller drama ‘Happiness’. Read ahead to know more.

Yoo Ji-yeon's agency, Bless Entertainment, said, "Yoo Ji-yeon will appear in the new drama Happiness”. Her role has not been confirmed yet but she is set to begin her shooting soon. She is a hard-working and versatile actress, known for her notable roles in dramas such as ‘Rugal’, ‘Tale of Nokdu’, ‘When the Devil Calls Yours Name’, ‘Voice 3’, ‘My Healing Love’, ‘Life on Mars’ and movies such as ‘The Little Princess’ and ‘Bring Me Home’. ‘Happiness’ is an apocalyptic thriller that takes place in a time where the spreading and creation of infectious diseases is common.

In a newly constructed apartment in a large city where the higher floors are up for general sales and the lower floors are rented out, the drama depicts the subtle psychological battle and the class discrimination that occurs. The city hits rock bottom when an impending apocalypse hits in the form of a new type of infectious disease in which people suffer from unabated thirst.

Yoon Sae Bom (Han Hyo Joo) grew up in an unhappy household. She is decisive and has a fast judgment, and she’s the type to put things into action as soon as she puts her mind to it. Her motto is to live comfortably in the complicated world, but she’s actually a character who can hold a grudge.

Jung Yi Hyun (Park Hyung Shik) is a violent crimes detective and the female lead Yoon Sae Bom’s former high school classmate, friend as well as a fake husband. In high school, he drove his baseball team to victory at the high school baseball league and was selected in the second round of the major league baseball draft. However, he had to quit baseball due to a knee injury, and it was Yoon Sae Bom’s sympathy and bravery that helped him get back on his feet.

Han Tae Seok (Joo Woo Jin) was an information agent while serving in the military, and after being discharged, he worked as an executive at a pharmaceutical company. He is the perfect person for a position dealing with infectious diseases.

The drama is set to air in the second half of 2021 and we cannot wait to see how they spin this interesting concept.

