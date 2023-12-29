Rumors about BLACKPINK's Jisoo joining G-Dragon's agency denied by Galaxy Corporation

BLACKPINK members renewed their contracts with YG Entertainment for their group activities. There were reports that member Jisoo will be signing her contract with Galaxy Corporation, the same company with which G-Dragon signed his contract. The AI company denied the reports and clarified the rumors. Here is what they had to say.

Galaxy Corporation denies rumors of Jisoo joining the company

On December 29, Galaxy Corporation confirmed that BLACKPINK member Jisoo has not signed her contract with them for solo activities. A South Korean media outlet reached out to the company and asked for their confirmation regarding the rumors. The official stated that it was not true. They stressed on the fact that Jisoo has not joined Galaxy Corporation. On December 21, it was confirmed that G-Dragon had signed his contract with the AI company Galaxy corporation. They announced that the artist will be making a comeback in 2024.

BLACKPINK's recent activities

On December 6, YG Entertainment confirmed that they had successfully reached an agreement with their board of directors regarding the signing of exclusive group contracts for all four members of BLACKPINK. YG Entertainment's executive producer, Yang Hyun Suk, said, "We are happy to be able to continue our relationship with BLACKPINK. BLACKPINK will continue to do their best to shine even brighter in the global music market as artists representing not only our agency but also K-pop, and we send our unwavering support and faith for their future steps.”

On December 29, YG Entertainment confirmed that members' solo activities would not be handled by them henceforth.

Jennie announced that she has established her own agency OA (ODD ATELIER). It was also reported that her managers from YG Entertainment would also be joining her in the new endavour. while she has started her own agency, there is no clarity regarding Lisa, Jisoo and Rosé's contacts.

