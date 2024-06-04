Rumors against NCT’s Johnny and Haechan of physical relations with fans smashed by SM Entertainment in new statement; read here

NCT's Johnny and Haechan have been accused of participating in physical encounters with three Japanese girls, two of whom are known fans of other members of the group. SM Entertainment has issued a clear refutation of the speculations circulating around NCT members Haechan and Johnny.

SM Entertainment denies all accusations against Johnny and Haechan

In a statement released on June 4, SM Entertainment vehemently denied recent rumors about NCT's Haechan and Johnny. These rumors involved sexual activity and drug use with Japanese sex workers.

The agency condemned the allegations as false and defamatory and warned they would pursue legal action against anyone spreading them, no matter where they were from.

Read the full statement below:

“Hello. This is SM Entertainment.

At present, groundless rumors about Johnny and Haechan regarding prostitution, drugs, and other shocking content that is difficult even to say out loud are currently being spread and reproduced indiscriminately online. After checking, these rumors are completely false, and they are criminal acts that severely defame our artists’ character.

Additionally, false, groundless rumors and malicious libel related to these [rumors] continue to be produced about not only NCT but other artists in our agency, including Kim Heechul.

We have already gathered plenty of evidence regarding many posts related to this, and we will not sit back and watch. Regardless of nationality, we plan to make sure that the perpetrators of these acts will be legally punished, with no settlements or leniency.

We hope that you are aware that all acts of posting malicious content, even at this moment, may be grounds for legal punishment.

Thank you.”

More about Johnny and Haechan

Seo Young Ho, also known as John Suh, is a Korean-American singer and member of SM Entertainment's boy band NCT and its sub-units, NCT 127 and NCT U. Johnny was born to Korean parents in Chicago, Illinois, United States.

In September 2007, he was admitted into SM Entertainment through the SM Global Audition held in Chicago. Johnny trained with EXO before making his debut in NCT. On June 11, 2023, while filming, he knocked his right shoulder into the studio door, fracturing his right clavicle (collarbone). Therefore, he will temporarily suspend all of his scheduled activities and focus on treatment and recovery.

Meanwhile, Lee Dong Hyuk, known by his stage as Haechan, is a member of SM Entertainment's boy groups NCT 127 and NCT DREAM. He was born in Seoul but lived in Jeju from the age of seven to twelve.

Haechan joined SM through the Weekly Audition, and his stage name was chosen by Lee Soo Man, CEO of SM Entertainment. On January 6, 2023, it was revealed that he would be taking a hiatus from his promotions owing to health issues. On January 27, 2023, it was reported that he would resume his activities, beginning with NCT 127's then comeback album.

