Rumoured lovebirds Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma allegedly spotted kissing in Goa; Video goes viral

Tamannaah Bhatia and Bollywood actor Vijay Varma of Gully Boy and Darlings fame are reportedly the new couples in town. According to reports, the two are seeing each other and a video of them spending the New Year together and kissing has spread like wildfire. Pics and videos of Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have surfaced on social media and have caught the headlines. The two celebrated New Year 2023 together. A video of them kissing in Goa as they welcomed 2023 is taking the internet by storm. In fact, pics of the duo from the New Year celebrations have also surfaced wherein Vijay looked dapper in his white shirt while Tamannaah wore a hot pink colour outfit.

Fans are convinced that Tamannaah and Vijay are in a relationship and her fans have already started shipping them as well. However, the actress is yet to respond to the rumours. Watch Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma's viral kissing video

Tamannaah and Vijay's love story Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma met on the sets of Lust Story 2. Bankrolled by Netflix, the duo will be seen in director Sujoy Ghosh's segment. The actors formed a bond during the shoot and have become close. Tamannaah and Vijay were together several times but no one ever anticipated that they would be dating. Recently, the duo were papped together at Diljit Dosanjh’s concert. A video of them from the concert has also surfaced on social media and it showed Tamannaah and Vijay dancing and enjoying themselves together. In fact, Vijay was also spotted at Tamannaah's residence on the actress' birthday on December 21. Watch Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma attend Diljit Dosanjh’s concert.