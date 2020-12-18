Run On alum Im Siwan from ZE:A in talks to play lead alongside Kim Nam Gil & Seo Ye Ji in OCN’s Island

According to recent reports, Run On alum Im Siwan from ZE:A is in talks to play a lead role alongside Kim Nam Gil and Seo Ye Ji in OCN’s Island.

Im Siwan is working on selecting his next drama! On December 18, it was reported by Soompi that the actor will be starring in the upcoming OCN drama “Island” (working title). In response to the report, his agency Plum A&C stated to Soompi that it is one of the projects he was offered, and he is still reviewing the offer. OCN also commented that Im Siwan was offered a role in the drama and that his appearance is being discussed.

“Island” is a fantasy exorcism drama based on a webtoon of the same name. It will tell the story of man who needs a woman to end his cursed immortal life and a woman who doesn’t know about her sad and cruel fate. The two are joined by an exorcist priest who is consumed by the guilt of having been unable to protect one girl. On the island that possesses an evil darkness despite its beauty, the three characters who seem unlikely to get along will gather their strength to protect each other. Kim Nam Gil and Seo Ye Ji were previously revealed to be in talks for “Island,” which is expected to air in the second half of 2021.

If you missed it, Im Siwan was recently in the news after his appearance in Run On. The athlete, Seon Gyeom is played by Im Siwan from ZE:A and the film translator Oh Mi Joo is played by a feisty Shin Se Kyung. Seon Gyeom is a top athlete but due to certain circumstances, he has to leave his position and work as a sports agent. Despite this, Oh Mi Joo feels that they were destined to meet and change each other’s lives. At the same time, SNSD’s Sooyoung plays the role of a determined and bold CEO of a sports company, Dan Ah, who is undermined because of her gender. She meets Young Hwa, played by Kang Tae Oh and their lives too, change for the better.

