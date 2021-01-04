Run On alumni Shin Se Kyung receives a SPECIAL delivery from Park Bo Young; See photos

Park Bo Young recently sent a very sweet present to Run On alum Shin Se Kyung while she was shooting for the drama. Scroll down to see what it was.

Run On alumni Shin Se Kyung recently received a very sweet surprise from longtime friend Park Bo Young, the actress was on the receiving end of a snack truck on the set of Run On!

Shin Se Kyung who is currently filming the JTBC drama show Run On, which is a beautiful romantic drama about a young national track and field athlete who finally decided to find his own path and follow his heart when a film translator walks into his life. The athlete, Seon Gyeom is played by Im Siwan from ZE:A and the film translator Oh Mi Joo is played by a feisty Shin Se Kyung. Seon Gyeom is a top athlete but due to certain circumstances, he has to leave his position and work as a sports agent.

Despite this, Oh Mi Joo feels that they were destined to meet and change each other’s lives. At the same time, SNSD’s Sooyoung plays the role of a determined and bold CEO of a sports company, Dan Ah, who is undermined because of her gender. She meets Young Hwa, played by Kang Tae Oh and their lives too, change for the better.

Coming back to Park Bo Young’s special gesture for the actress, on January 4, Shin Se Kyung took to Instagram to post pictures of herself posing in front of a snack truck sent by Park Bo Young. The banner on top of the truck read, “Se Kyung, it’s me.” A similar banner right next to it said: “I didn’t send this truck because I couldn’t forget your macarons. Also not because I’m asking you to make them for me again. I mean it.” Along with the pictures, Shin Se Kyung responded to Park Bo Young’s witty banner with the caption, “I’ll make them for you 10 times or even 20.”

Credits :Instagram

