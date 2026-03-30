Run BTS 2.0 Teaser: BTS confirms awaited variety return with April 7 premiere, shares revamping ideas

BTS is gearing up for their variety show, Run BTS’ comeback with plans ranging from an 8-hour guitar session to a military return, following the release of their new album ARIRANG. In the newly released trailer, RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook seem to be brainstorming ideas for a post-military revamp of their popular YouTube show. To be called Run! BTS 2.0, the full video drops in a week’s time.

Run BTS 2.0 teaser out

‘The beginning of a way too invested contest,’ reads the first slide in the teaser clip. It proceeds to share a warning of sorts that the BTS members got more invested in the creation of the show, Run BTS 2.0, before it even began. Leader RM leads the conversation on how the variety program needs a revamp. Owing to the rapidly changing YouTube and variety show trends, since the last Run BTS, back in 2022, they also feel the need for a renewal.

Jimin suggests filming a video at RM’s new house, a glimpse of which the fans got during the New Year’s Eve livestream done by BTS. The rapper does not hesitate to point out how it would be a disaster. Meanwhile, in a similar line of thought, SUGA imagines how a concept aimed to possibly live the lives of each other or living as another member for a day, sharing a caveat about whether they’d be okay to play guitar for 8 hours a day.

Ever the enthusiast, Jungkook agrees. They then move to a nickname, seemingly given to V during his military days by his mates. Being called, Mr. Foot ‘V’olleyball. As they discuss more plans, the youngest appears to want to ask others about whether they know BTS, a game in the making. J-Hope hops in with a return to military plan, making Jin stare in disbelief and shut down the thought completely.

The video ends with a promise for Run BTS 2.0 returning just a week later, on April 7, 2026, at 9 pm KST (5:30 pm IST), the usual Tuesday run for the show.

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