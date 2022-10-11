Run BTS 2022, Fly BTS Part 1 Highlights: Slapstick comedy with RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, Jungkook

Fly BTS: The aim of this episode is to make BTS take social media worthy photos. And the trick is that they need to learn how to do flying yoga poses. A special trainer is called in for the members as they stretch their muscles under the ‘bora’- purple, colored hammock.

Run BTS is South Korean boy group BTS ’ variety show where they engage in various fun activities that bring out their real sides and give the fans aka the BTS ARMY to watch how these seven boys are just normal people, albeit with fabulous talent. While it is one of the most watched K-pop variety shows, which has gone on for years now, BTS announced in October 2021 that it will be taking a break. Earlier in the year, Run BTS made a return with a special episode edition which has now continued.

The fast learners:

Member Jimin who is known to be the most flexible in the group is quick to grasp the core of the show as he easily mimics the steps. Youngest Jungkook is true to his Golden Maknae nickname, also finding it fairly interesting.

The slow learners:

Leader RM, though finding it difficult to control his core strength, manages to do most of the moves albeit huffing and puffing occasionally. V thinks that he has a special talent for the activity as he does not struggle much with most moves, however decides to take a break once he has reached his limit.

Struggling with every move:

Member Jin finds himself calling out for the trainer with cries of help as he takes on flying yoga. SUGA who has to be careful with his shoulder can also be seen screaming out in trouble over the many complex actions. Last but surely not the least, the most surprising revelation is dance leader J-Hope who learns that this is definitely not his cup of tea as he adorably maneuvers every move with wonder on his face and flailing limbs.